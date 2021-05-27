Matthew “Tewey” Sanders | Obituary

Matthew “Tewey” Sanders died May 17, 2021, at the age of 33, in Arnold, Mo.

Matthew was a loving father, brother, son, grandson, uncle, and friend. Among those he was also a kindhearted, hard-working, jack of all trades. He had a love for fishing, camping, and just being outdoors. Above all his hobbies and projects, he loved being a father to his daughter, Adelynn. He was an amazing father whose eyes lit up the moment she took her first breath. He would do anything for his “little princess”, as he called her, including but not limited to braiding (well trying to) her doll’s hair and even letting her paint his toes just to spark a laugh and smile out of her. He would proceed to introduce her to all the things he loved and then some: camping, fishing, bike riding, Superman – the list could go on for miles. Most weekends were spent rock painting and hunting in the local parks for hidden rocks, a memory to be cherished for years to come.

Matthew was a good man, who fought a good fight against mental illness. Shall you ever feel alone or in distress, you are not alone in this fight. Please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.

Matthew is survived by, his daughter, Adelynn Sanders; mother Betty (Steve Mcmurry) Sanders; father Mark Sanders; sisters Kate (Justin Whitaker) Sanders and Crystal (Chad McMath) Cole; nephew Kollin Gettis; grandparents Betty (Tom) Black; Adelynn’s mother, Jessica Sesseman; uncles; aunts; cousins; and friends.

Memorial Services will be held June 6 at 10 a.m. at Zion Church of Christ in Waterloo.