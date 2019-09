MASC performs 100th show

Pictured, cast members perform during “Oklahoma!,” the 100th show the Monroe Actors Stage Company has put on.

In 1999, Kelly and Mike Hemmer put an ad in the local newspaper to gauge interest in forming a community theater group in Monroe County.

They got a small response, with nine people making up the cast of their first play “Egad, What a Cad!,” which premiered Aug. 6, 1999 at the now defunct Church of the Nazarene on Main Street in Columbia.

Over 20 years later, that unnamed theater group is now Monroe Actors Stage Company, and it performed its 100th show the past two weekends…

