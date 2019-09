From WHS to CEO

When he was a teenager growing up in Waterloo, David Hoffmann’s first job was stuffing inserts for the Republic-Times newspaper on Saturdays.

He soon moved on to work at John’s Tavern – now JV’s Downtown Bar & Grill – and then worked at McDonald’s in south St. Louis County.

From those humble beginnings, Hoffmann has risen to become the CEO of Dunkin’ Brands and President of Dunkin’ U.S.

He said his early jobs helped prepare him for that role…

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.