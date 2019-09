Colubmia School Board OKs budget

The Columbia School Board approved the school district’s 2019-20 budget at Thursday’s board meeting.

The budget shows the district having $22,945,154 in revenue and $23,182,494 in expenditures.

Although the budget is $237,340 in the red overall, Columbia Superintendent of Schools Gina Segobiano said she feels good about this year’s budget, in part because of some stability.

“I am finally relieved for solid and stable funding from the state of Illinois,” she said. “The new evidence-based funding formula guarantees full payment each year with additional funds allocated each year. In the past, the state always pro-rated funding levels, so a school district could never count on state revenue as a solid funding source.”

