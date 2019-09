New trail OK’d in Columbia

Pictured is a map of the future Bolm-Schuhkraft Connector Trail set to be constructed next year in Columbia.

The Columbia Department of Public Works has another project to add to its already busy schedule.

The city recently received a Transportation Alternatives Program grant, a federally-funded program designed to improve pedestrian and non-driver access to public transportation and to enhance mobility throughout the city.

This grant provided the city with $232,000 to help create the Bolm-Schuhkraft Connector Trail.

The trail is part of the existing “Explore Columbia” plan and will connect the existing loop trail in Bolm-Schuhkraft Memorial Park east of Columbia High School with North Main Street…

