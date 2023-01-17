Marvin F. Schilling | Obituary

Marvin F. Schilling, 82, of Waterloo, died Jan. 17, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born July 15, 1940, in Valmeyer.

Marvin was a member of St. John United Church of Christ – Maeystown, Renault American Legion and Rural Letter Carriers Association.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Schilling (nee Frieberg); children Susan (Tom) Koesterer, Tom (Stacey) Schilling; grandchildren Michelle (Joel) Vogt, Bradley Koesterer, Reid Schilling and Rowan Schilling; great-grandchildren Maren, Margaret and Monroe Vogt; brother Don (Janet) Schilling; sister Aileen (Vic) Neeley; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Emil F. and Mildred M. (nee Hoffmann) Schilling; mother-in-law Dolores Frieberg; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Janet and Joe Maul.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 20 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9 a.m. until time of service Jan. 21 at St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the church with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John UCC Cemetery Fund – Maeystown; or Monroe County Backpack Program.