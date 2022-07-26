Margaret Mudd | Obituary

Margaret Mudd, 93, of Red Bud, died July 25, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 24, 1928, in Fountain.

Margaret was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Valmeyer. She loved cooking, reading and she loved dogs.

Surviving are her children, Marilynne (Greg) Henry, Faye Mudd, Bruce Mudd and Scott (Elizabeth) Mudd; grandchildren, Jamie (Mallory) Mudd, Kelly Stolte, Kristen (fiancee’ Cody Hill) Braun, Nick (Angela) Hipp, Amanda (Brandon) Lamaer, Alexis Mudd and Danielle Mudd; great-grandchildren Waylon and Leland and two on the way, along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Omar Mudd, parents Nicholes and Teckla Andres and brother Clifford Andres.

Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. July 29 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Madonnaville.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church.

Interment will follow in the Madonnaville Cemetery, Madonnaville.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Monroe County Humane Society.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.