Mansfield-Rahn engagement

Republic-Times- April 19, 2023

Jordan Kaylei Mansfield and Aaron Matthew Rahn announce their engagement. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Charles and Jamie Mansfield of Columbia and Ricki and Ray Schmid of Waterloo. She is currently employed with Oh Baby Salon in Bloomington. The groom is the son of Marty and Mary Kay Rahn of Waterloo. He is employed with Nucor American Buildings in El Paso. Both are graduates of Waterloo High School. The couple is planning an Oct. 20, 2023, wedding. 

