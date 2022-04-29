Man charged after eluding police in Columbia

Gregory Ross

A Missouri man wanted for an April 21 reckless driving incident in Columbia turned himself in Wednesday.

Gregory Ross, 46, of High Ridge, Mo., was charged with felony aggravated fleeing and eluding. These charges stem from a recent pursuit that led officers north on Route 3 onto Interstate 255 and eventually into Missouri.

Columbia police were called for a reckless driving complaint at about 7:45 p.m. April 21, after which an officer located the vehicle – a silver Chevrolet Colorado – and followed behind it northbound on Route 3 near South Main Street. The officer did notice the Chevrolet driving recklessly by not maintaining lanes and believed the driver could have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

After the officer activated his emergency lights, the Chevrolet did not stop. Due to the continued reckless driving by the suspect, Columbia police pursued the Chevrolet. As the truck drove west on I-255, another Columbia officer assembled spike strips near the Fish Lake overpass and successfully deflated at least one of the trucks tires.

The truck continued over the Jefferson Barracks Bridge at an extremely slow rate of speed and subsequently came to a complete stop in the middle lane of I-255 near Koch Road, police said. Columbia police, with assistance from the Dupo Police Department, ordered the driver out of the truck but he remained inside. As officers approached the driver’s door, the Chevrolet began to drive away and in doing so, ran over spike strips placed by Dupo police and deflated the truck’s remaining tires.

As the truck approached Lemay Ferry Road, it finally came to its final stop. Officers instructed the driver to exit again, however there was no cooperation.

A Columbia officer approached the truck and attempted to open the doors, but they were locked. Officers then smashed out the windows of the Chevrolet. A Columbia officer witnessed Ross turn around and reach toward the back seat of his truck after being told to keep his hands where they could be seen.

A Taser was deployed on Ross, who was then removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest. Due to minor injuries from the broken glass, Ross was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Columbia police detectives collaborated with the Missouri prosecutor’s office to obtain toxicology samples from Ross. Unbeknownst to the Columbia Police Department, Ross left the hospital the following morning.

Monroe County States Attorney Lucas Liefer issued an arrest warrant for fleeing/eluding, with bond set at $10,000.

Police said additional charges may be applied for once toxicology reports are finalized.

“Columbia police would like to commend officers Kyle Hannon, Gary Craig and Kash Mitchell, dispatchers Adam Tyberendt and Sarah Courtney, and detectives Luke Moravec and Kelly Bramlett,” a press release states. “A sincere note of gratitude as well to the Dupo Police Department, Monroe County Sheriffs Department, St. Louis County Police Department and Monroe County State’s Attorney Lucas Liefer.”