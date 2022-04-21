Reckless driver in Columbia

A suspected drunk driver in a silver or white Chevrolet Colorado with Missouri plates had police attempting to pull him over on Route 3 in Columbia on Thursday night, after which he continued north on I-255 and then west into Missouri.

The vehicle, which was driving at a slow rate of speed and seen swerving all over the roadway on Route 3 in Columbia shortly before 8 p.m., appeared to have front-end damage due to a recent crash. Columbia police continued behind the truck as it made multiple U-turns north and south on Route 3 in the city before eventually continuing north to I-255. Assisting police units blocked traffic for a short time on Route 3 at Valmeyer Road to protect other motorists.

The truck drove over spike strips on I-255 westbound just prior to the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. Still, this truck continued on at speeds below 20 miles per hour with police following as it slowly crossed over into Missouri. This truck drove over spike strips again near the Telegraph Road exit in St. Louis County, but still eluded police west on I-255 before finally coming to a stop near the Lemay Ferry Road exit shortly before 8:25 p.m.

An officer requested Mehlville EMS and St. Louis County Police Department assistance due to a Taser being deployed on the driver, identified by police as a 46-year-old man from Missouri.