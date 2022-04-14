JB Bridge closure delayed to next week

The Missouri Department of Transportation said Thursday that work to close the eastbound span of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge on I-255 and shift two lanes of traffic to the westbound bridge has been delayed due to weather.

MoDOT is now planning to close the eastbound bridge starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, weather permitting.

One lane in each direction will close, and the remaining two lanes in each direction will be narrowed and shifted on the westbound bridge by 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 20.

The eastbound bridge closure was initially expected to take place 8 a.m. Friday, April 15, but heavy rainfall this week dampened those plans.

Trucks are encouraged to stay in the left lanes of both eastbound and westbound I-255 as they cross the bridge once traffic is shifted, MoDOT said.

Since the project also includes work at the eastbound bridge over Koch Road, the ramp from Koch Road to eastbound I-255 will also be closed at that time through December. Drivers on Koch Road who want to travel east can use Telegraph Road to get onto eastbound I-255.

While the eastbound bridge is closed, drivers can expect congestion levels to be high during the morning and evening rush periods, MoDOT warned, and should consider either adjusting routes or times or allowing extra time to cross through the work zone.

The eastbound bridge will remain closed through December so crews can complete preventative maintenance identified during recent bridge inspections. This work will help keep the bridge safe and operational for the foreseeable future, MoDOT said.

Next spring, the westbound bridge will be closed and traffic shifted to the eastbound bridge for similar repairs.

