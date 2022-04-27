SUVs flee from Waterloo vehicle break-ins

Local police sprung into action early Wednesday morning following a report of vehicle break-ins occurring in Waterloo.

At about 1:30 a.m., Waterloo, Monroe County, Columbia and Dupo police agencies were alerted to two dark-colored SUVs wanted in connection with these crimes seen fleeing at a high rate of speed north on Route 3 out of Waterloo.

The SUVs were clocked at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour as they continued north on Route 3 through Columbia.

One of the suspect vehicles was reported to have crashed on I-255 northbound at milepost 7.6, with at least one occupant reported to have escaped on foot. A K-9 unit was dispatched to that area for a search. The license plate on this SUV returned stolen out of Missouri.

The other vehicle is believed to have continued north on I-255 before taking Exit 10 to Route 3 northbound, where police lost sight of it.

Check for more information as it becomes available.