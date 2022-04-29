Earthquake felt in Monroe County

The United States Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake just west of the northern tip of Monroe County in St. Louis County early Friday evening.

A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded about 5:30 p.m. just south of Peerless Park, an unincorporated section of Meramec Park.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake.

Several local residents commented on the Republic-Times Facebook page that they felt the earthquake, with a few even saying it shook their homes or rattled their windows.

Those who felt the quake can report it to the USGS by clicking here.