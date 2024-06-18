Lukas | Pet of the Week

Oh my, Lukas looks quite “Fetching” today! Speaking of “Fetch”, that’s a magical word for this young fella. Just say the word and away he goes to find a ball! Lukas adores a good game of chasing the ball down and bringing it back to you. It makes him sooo happy. If you’re interested in meeting this handsome guy, stop by the shelter today.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. Lucy is currently in a foster home. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.