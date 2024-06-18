Lukas | Pet of the Week

Republic-Times- June 18, 2024

Oh my, Lukas looks quite “Fetching” today! Speaking of “Fetch”, that’s a magical word for this young fella. Just say the word and away he goes to find a ball! Lukas adores a good game of chasing the ball down and bringing it back to you. It makes him sooo happy. If you’re interested in meeting this handsome guy, stop by the shelter today.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. Lucy is currently in a foster home. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Taj | Pet of the Week

June 14, 2024

Longhaul | Pet of the Week

June 6, 2024

Vivy | Pet of the Week

May 29, 2024
HTC web
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19