Lucinda L. Smith | Obituary

Lucinda L. Smith, 88 years of Columbia, IL, passed away on August 3, 2023 at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo, IL. She was born December 31, 1934, in Marissa, IL.

Lucinda had been employed as an accounts representative with First Bank, Columbia, IL. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, IL.

Surviving are her Son, Steve A. (Pam Marshall) Smith of Columbia, IL, her daughters, Sandy (David) Berg of Maeystown, IL & Sue (Bob) Taylor of Valmeyer, IL, Brother, Glenn W. (Janet) Galle of Marissa, IL, along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell E. Smith, her parents, Carl Wilford H. and Marie Gertrude, nee Eigenbrod, Galle, her brother, Wilford M. Galle and her daugther-in-law, Patricia Bertrand.

Memorial visitation will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am, at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia, IL, followed by a memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Patrick Poole, officiating. Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia, Illinois. Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia, IL.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Helping Strays of Monroe County 4221 Hanover Road, Columbia, IL 62236. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia, IL.