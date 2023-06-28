Locals named scholar athletes

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch recently released its 57th annual Scholar Athlete Program, with five local graduating seniors highlighted.

Per the newspaper, these are young men and women who lettered in at least one varsity sport, were in the top 25 percent of their graduating class and were in good standing at their respective high schools.

The five locals receiving Scholar Athlete of the Year honors were Karsen Jany from Columbia High School, Tamoni Jordan from Dupo High School, Harrison Miller from Valmeyer High School, Emma Schmidt from Gibault Catholic High School and Lexi Stephens from Waterloo High School.

Along with maintaining a high GPA, Jany received all-state honors in volleyball, basketball and softball during her CHS career.

She has committed to Saint Louis University to continue her academic and softball career.

Jordan ranked second academically in her graduating class while participating on the Tigers volleyball, track and cheerleading squads. She was a state qualifier in track.

Jordan will attend Washington University in St. Louis on a full-ride scholarship, majoring in political science with aspirations to become a corporate lawyer.

Miller ranked first academically in his class while participating in basketball, cross country and soccer for the Pirates, earning all-conference honors in both cross country and basketball.

Miller plans to attend Indiana State University or Maryville University for physical therapy studies.

Schmidt was class valedictorian while competing in volleyball, basketball, and softball for the Hawks. An IHSA all-state academic team nominee, Schmidt was an all-state softball player.

She plans to attend Illinois State University and major in zoology, possibly on the pre-veterinary medicine track.

Stephens ranked 25th in her graduating class and played soccer for four years and football for two years with the Bulldogs. She’s the first female to receive All-Mississippi Valley Conference recognition in football and is an IHSA state record holder for most field goals in a playoff game.

Stephens also plans to attend Illinois State University.