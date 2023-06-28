Piranhas pick up wins

The Waterloo Piranhas won two recent meets as the summer swim season splashes on.

On Saturday, the Piranhas narrowly topped the rival Columbia Hurricanes by a score of 293-278 at Columbia Bath & Tennis Club.

This was a neck-and-neck meet on a sultry day with many close times on events.

With Columbia having a meter pool, the Piranhas had two swimmers break team meter records.

Peyton Vest broke her own record set in 2022 for the girls ages 15-plus 100 meter breaststroke with a time of 1:32.02.

Everett Darr also broke his own team meter record in the boys ages 8 and under 25 meter fly with a time of 20.76 seconds.

Last Wednesday, the Piranhas posted a 436-100 home victory over Sparta Country Club at the Monroe County YMCA.

One special highlight from the meet was Reese Davis-Grandcolas breaking the team yard record set by Kendall Vest last year in the girls ages 11-12 butterfly with a time of 35:13 seconds.