Piranhas pick up wins

Republic-Times- June 28, 2023

The Waterloo Piranhas won two recent meets as the summer swim season splashes on. 

On Saturday, the Piranhas narrowly topped the rival Columbia Hurricanes by a score of 293-278 at Columbia Bath & Tennis Club. 

This was a neck-and-neck meet on a sultry day with many close times on events. 

With Columbia having a meter pool, the Piranhas had two swimmers break team meter records. 

Peyton Vest broke her own record set in 2022 for the girls ages 15-plus 100 meter breaststroke with a time of 1:32.02. 

Everett Darr also broke his own team meter record in the boys ages 8 and under 25 meter fly with a time of 20.76 seconds. 

Last Wednesday, the Piranhas posted a 436-100 home victory over Sparta Country Club at the Monroe County YMCA.

One special highlight from the meet was Reese Davis-Grandcolas breaking the team yard record set by Kendall Vest last year in the girls ages 11-12 butterfly with a time of 35:13 seconds.

