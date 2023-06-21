Waterloo AD resigns

Waterloo School District Athletic Director/Waterloo High School Dean of Students Brian Unger announced this week he is resigning his position to accept the AD role at Freeburg High School.

Unger steps into his new position next month.

“I want to thank everyone for their support over the past three years,” Unger posted in a statement Tuesday on Twitter. “Waterloo is a great place to work with tremendous coaches, and I thoroughly enjoyed my time here.”

Unger, previously a teacher at Zahnow Elementary and WHS assistant baseball coach, was hired by the Waterloo school district in April 2020 to serve as AD and WHS dean of students.

He succeeded Mitch North, who accepted a principal/assistant director position at Career Center of Southern Illinois.