Waterloo’s Lexi Stephens posted a 17-5-2 record in net and had a 0.61 goals against average this spring.

Although it only has three teams, Monroe County is blessed year-in and year-out with high school girls soccer talent, and 2023 was no exception.

Here’s this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Girls Soccer Team featuring top players from Waterloo, Columbia and Gibault high schools.

FIRST TEAM

Maddie Mauch, Columbia. Receiving Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State and all-conference honors, Mauch led the Eagles in scoring this season with 28 goals and 19 assists. She returns for even more success in 2024.

Lexi Stephens, Waterloo. A graduating senior, Stephens received IHSSCA All-Sectional recognition and was first team All-Mississippi Valley Conference after posting a 17-5-2 record as goalkeeper with 15 shutouts and a 0.61 goals against average this season for the Bulldogs. Her leadership will certainly be missed.

Taylor Martin, Columbia. Another IHSSCA All-Sectional and all-conference honoree, this graduating senior recorded 11 goals and five assists this season in addition to valuable leadership for the young Eagles. She will play soccer for the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Josie Briggs, Waterloo. Another graduating senior, this team captain earned IHSSCA All-Sectional recognition and was first team All-MVC after displaying stellar defense while also recording eight goals and five assists this spring for the regional champion Bulldogs. Up next is college soccer at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Riley Mathews, Columbia. A junior-to-be, Mathews provided some extra scoring punch for the Eagles this spring with 11 goals and five assists. She received IHSSCA All-Sectional recognition in addition to an all-conference nod.

Kamille Grohmann, Gibault. This junior-to-be is already becoming a leader for the Hawks. An IHSSCA All-Sectional honoree, Grohmann starred on defense this spring.

Megan Jung, Waterloo. A graduating senior, Jung was named first team All-MVC after leading the Bulldogs in scoring with 19 goals and 12 assists.

Emily Richardson, Gibault. An IHSSCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention, Richardson led the Hawks in scoring this season with 14 goals and five assists. Look for even better numbers from her in 2024.

Reese Woelfel, Columbia. Another all-conference performer for the Eagles, this junior-to-be finished with 15 goals and six assists on the season.

Sydney Wahle, Gibault. A senior leader for the Hawks, Wahle was named to the IHSSCA All-Sectional All-Academic Team. She finished with seven goals and four assists this season.

Ava Schmidt, Columbia. Yet another junior-to-be for the young Eagles, Schmidt was named to the IHSSCA All-Sectional Sportsmanship Team following a solid spring.

SECOND TEAM

Brooklyn Oestreich, Columbia. A graduating senior goalkeeper with smarts, Oestreich was named to the IHSSCA All-Sectional All-Academic Team. She posted a 14-6-3 record with seven shutouts.

Grace Pohl, Waterloo. A second team All-MVC selection, this junior-to-be was a key offensive performer for the Bulldogs. Pohl recorded nine goals and 18 assists on the season.

Norah Gum, Waterloo. Another second team All-MVC selection, this tall multi-sport graduating senior played tough on defense and also netted six goals.

Avery Ellner, Columbia. A tall and talented sophomore-to-be, Ellner enjoyed a stellar spring with four goals and five assists for the Eagles.

Elena Oggero, Gibault. A junior-to-be, Oggero showed promise for a bright future with four goals and four assists this spring.

Liv Colson, Waterloo. An honorable mention All-MVC selection, Colson finished with nine goals and six assists this spring for the ‘Dogs. She returns for more in 2024.

Lindsay Glover, Columbia. This graduating senior comes from a successful soccer family and helped the Eagles this spring.

Cambell Watters, Waterloo. A graduating senior, Watters was Honorable Mention All-MVC after recording seven goals and six assists for the ‘Dogs.

Alexa Maulding, Columbia. Another graduating senior, Maulding finished with five goals and five assists on the season.

Sam Schmuke, Columbia. A junior-to-be, this multi-sport athlete recorded six goals and four assists for the soccer Eagles.

SPECIAL MENTION

Elisabeth Schaefer (Gibault), Josie Thomas (Gibault), Chloe Wagenknecht (Waterloo), Jade Becker (Columbia), Ella Fromme (Columbia), Taylor Lance (Waterloo), Alma Freixes (Gibault), Aubry Thomas (Gibault), Karmon Grohmann (Gibault), Aubrey Heck (Waterloo), Megan Young (Waterloo), Alyse Dix (Columbia), Sydney Meanor (Columbia)