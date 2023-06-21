Pictured is Valmeyer’s Brooke Miller, who is one of six Pirates on this year’s R-T All-Local Softball Team.

Featuring five players on all-state teams and three teams that won regional titles, there’s obviously plenty of talent to go around as far as the local high school softball scene goes.

Here’s a look at this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Softball Team.

FIRST TEAM

Jaylyn Brister, Columbia. Named to the Illinois Coaches Association Class 2A All-State Second Team, this senior-to-be hit .495 with seven home runs, 39 RBIs and 33 runs for the Eagles this season. Brister was a third team all-state selection last year.

Mia Miller, Waterloo. Named to this year’s ICA Class 3A All-State Third Team, this senior-to-be was one of the top pitchers in the area. She went 11-7 in the pitching circle with a 1.33 ERA and 231 strikeouts in 126 innings. At the plate, Miller hit .398 with 27 RBIs this season. She was also a third team all-state selection last season.

Karsen Jany, Columbia. A graduating senior, Jany hit .394 with five homers, 36 RBIs and 30 runs this season to again earn all-state honors. Up next is college softball at Saint Louis University.

Elle van Breusegen, Columbia. A junior-to-be, van Breusegen continued the recent family sporting success for the Eagles by hitting .416 with 42 runs scored to earn ICA Class 2A Third Team All-State recognition.

Paige Froess, Columbia. Another junior-to-be for the Eagles, this southpaw posted a 10-3 pitching mark with a 2.50 ERA and also hit .391 to earn ICA Class 2A Third Team All-State recognition.

Kaylyn Woods, Dupo. Yet another junior-to-be, this infielder posted a .529 average and 1.059 slugging percentage with four homers, 12 doubles, six triples, 20 RBIs and 31 runs for the Tigers.

Kyann Prater, Dupo. A graduating senior, Prater played catcher and hit .545 this spring with six home runs, 21 runs and 24 RBIs for the Tigers. She will play next season at McKendree University.

Brooke Miller, Valmeyer. A true two-way threat, this senior-to-be went 11-1 with a 1.53 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 87 innings pitched and also hit .487 with two homers, seven triples and 21 runs for the Pirates.

Peyton Similey, Valmeyer. Another talented senior-to-be for the Pirates, Similey served as catcher and hit .508 with two homers, four triples and 21 RBIs.

Samantha Juelfs, Waterloo. The first sophomore-to-be on this year’s list, Juelfs burst onto the high school softball scene this spring to lead the Bulldogs in batting average (.442) and runs (28). The future looks bright.

SECOND TEAM

Markee Voelker, Valmeyer. Another talented graduating senior, Voelker provided leadership for a Pirates program that won its second regional title. She hit .464 with 18 runs and 19 RBIs.

Mia McSchooler, Valmeyer. A senior-to-be, McSchooler hit .464 with 18 runs and also performed well in the pitching circle with a 4-1 record in 31 innings.

Julia Foster, Columbia. This graduating senior hit .370 with four homers, 11 doubles, 27 RBIs and 23 runs in addition to pitching 66-plus innings for the Eagles.

Libby Mesch, Gibault. She was a key member of this year’s Hawks squad, hitting .421 with 10 runs and also pitching nearly 32 innings.

Kylie Eschmann, Valmeyer. Another solid offensive performer for the Pirates, Eschmann hit .426 with 27 RBIs this spring.

Emily Holmes, Columbia. This graduating senior went out with a bang, hitting .402 with 31 runs and 20 RBIs.

Maddie Ehrhard, Dupo. Further bolstering the Tigers offense this spring, Ehrhard hit .369 with six homers, 22 RBIs and 17 runs.

Lilly Heck, Waterloo. This graduating senior smacked four homers and seven doubles, hitting .351 with 31 RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Jada Voelker, Waterloo. Another graduating senior for the ‘Dogs, Voelker hit .360 with two home runs, 25 RBIs and 18 runs.

Ashley Murphy, Gibault. This senior-to-be hit .404 with 10 runs scored and also went 3-3 in 40 innings pitched for the Hawks.

SPECIAL MENTION

Harlie Rainbolt (Columbia), Avery Proffer (Valmeyer), Steffany Stansch (Dupo), Mallory Thompson (Waterloo), Aidan Dintelman (Waterloo), Maddie Gummersheimer (Waterloo), Emma Steibel (Gibault), Chloe Lancaster (Gibault), Adrienne Latimer (Dupo), Kate Lindhorst (Waterloo), Karina Jerkatis (Gibault), Myah Ticer (Gibault), Emma Day (Waterloo), Sophie Winkler (Gibault)