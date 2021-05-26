Local tracksters setting records

Pictured is Columbia high jumper Allie Fredenberg during a recent home meet.



The Columbia and Waterloo boys and girls high school track teams are enjoying some success this spring, as some school records have been broken.

For the Waterloo girls, Molly Grohmann tied the school record in the high jump with a height of five feet, four inches.

Ellin Lunk broke the school record in the pole vault with a height of six feet, eight inches.At the Mascoutah Invite last Wednesday, Angelynn Kanyuck was the champion in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:29 and Danielle Mudd won the 3,200 meter run with a time of 12:22.

Grohmann took second place in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:26.

For the Waterloo boys, Tyler Toms placed second behind only Columbia’s Rand Mathews in the triple jump at the Military Classic Invite in Mascoutah on Friday.

Mathews jumped 41 feet, 2.25 inches to Toms’ 41 feet, 1.75 inches.Waterloo’s Joe Schwartz placed third in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:38.27.

“The season has been an unusual one to say the least,” Columbia head track coach Mike Hall assessed. “We lost a lot of our seniors due to the shift in the season schedule and conflicts they had. We also have had several injuries. Overall, we are a fairly young team, but have a few standout athletes.”

Mathews, a junior, has triple-jumped over 40 feet on multiple occasions, Hall said.

Another junior, Tom Crossley, is among the top distance runners in the area, the coach said.

Yet another junior, Alizjah Jarvis, is also good in the triple jump and has jumped over 20 feet in the long jump, Hall said.For the Columbia girls, sophomore Abby Venhaus recently from the school record in the 200 meter dash and is close to doing the same at 100 meters, the coach said.

Allie Fredenberg, a junior, has high jumped four feet, 11 inches and is hopeful of qualifying for state at five feet, one inch.