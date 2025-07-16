Mon-Clair leaders to face off 

Valmeyer’s Cole Juelfs makes a play on the infield during the recent Valmeyer Midsummer Classic.

The top two teams in the Mon-Clair League will face off this weekend with a chance for them to be even in the standings come Monday.

The Millstadt Green Machine currently sits in first place at 15-5 following a split of recent games.

On Friday, Millstadt lost 5-3 at Valmeyer despite getting two hits each from Karl Peters, Brian Lupa, Tony Kossina and Ben Stedman.

Jacob Thompson pitched a complete game for the Lakers with seven strikeouts. Valmeyer was led on offense by Jacob Rowold, who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

On Sunday, the Green Machine grinded out a 2-1 victory at Waterloo. Millstadt plated both runs in the top of the seventh inning. Peters led the way for Millstadt with a double and triple with both RBIs.

Josh Dima picked up the pitching win in relief of starter Jake Stedman.

Lupa leads Millstadt in hitting this summer at .456, followed by Peters at .448 with 26 RBIs. Stedman is the team’s top pitcher with a 3-0 record and 3.15 ERA. Evan Spears is 3-1 with a 3.80 ERA.

Millstadt plays a Sunday doubleheader at Valmeyer (13-7), hoping to maintain its two-game lead in the standings.

Following Friday’s win for the Lakers, Valmeyer snuck past the Godfrey Hamms on Sunday, 3-2, in eight innings.

Cole Juelfs went 2-for-3 with a run, and Henry Litman picked up the pitching win in relief of starter Philip Reinhardt.

Matt Helm leads the Lakers in hitting at .412 with 17 RBIs, followed by Kameron Hanvey at .408.

Thompson is Valmeyer’s top pitcher at 5-0 with a 1.85 ERA, followed by Reinhardt at 2-2 with a 3.91 ERA.

Prior to its loss on Sunday to Millstadt, Waterloo (8-9) picked up a 3-1 victory last Wednesday over the St. Louis Spikes. The Buds plated all three runs in the fifth inning.

Waterloo got two hits each from Alex Schreckenberg, Curtis Crossen and George Schneider. Landon Moore pitched six innings of two-hit ball, after which Nolan Veto picked up the save.

In Sunday’s loss, Erik Kaiser struck out seven and allowed only three hits over five innings for Waterloo.

The Buds host the Spikes for a Saturday afternoon doubleheader, then play two on Sunday at Godfrey.

TJ Williams is the top hitter for Waterloo, leading the league at .465 with 19 RBIs. He is followed by Schreckenberg at .385 and Marcus Issaiah at .378.

Moore is the top pitcher for the Buds with a 2.94 ERA in 31 innings.

The Mon-Clair League All-Stars will face the St. Louis Mens Baseball League All-Stars at Saint Louis University next Wednesday, July 23, at 7 p.m.