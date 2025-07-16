R-T All-Local Girls Soccer Team

Pictured at center is Columbia High School girls soccer standout Riley Mathews.

With all three local squads winning regional titles and one of them winning a state championship, the talent in girls high school soccer for this area is immense.

Here’s a look at the Republic-Times All-Local Girls Soccer Team following the 2025 season.

FIRST TEAM

Riley Mathews, Columbia. Who better to lead the local all-star squad than this senior all-state selection from the state champion Eagles? An Indiana State commit, Mathews led Columbia in scoring with 40 goals and 18 assists.

Jessica Bearley, Columbia. Just as impressive as the offensive totals for Mathews were the goalkeeping statistics for this Eagles senior. Bearley posted 19 shutouts with a 0.57 goals against average and an .894 save percentage to receive Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-Sectional recognition.

Nichole Gum, Waterloo. This freshman made quite a debut for the Bulldogs this spring, leading the team with 30 goals and six assists to earn an IHSSCA All-Sectional honorable mention.

Emily Richardson, Gibault. A senior leader for the Hawks, Richardson was the team’s top scorer with 22 goals and 21 assists. She’ll be playing college soccer for the Quincy Hawks.

Reese Woelfel, Columbia. Another key member of the senior-led state champion Eagles, Woelfel also earned an IHSSCA All-Sectional nod after recording 27 goals and 15 assists.

Kamille Grohmann, Gibault. This senior received an IHSSCA All-Sectional selection for her play on defense this spring. She also recorded six goals and three assists.

Karmon Grohmann, Gibault. Another IHSSCA All-Sectional selection, this junior scored 19 goals and 16 assists on the season.

Avery Ellner, Columbia. A super sophomore for the Eagles, Ellner finished with nine goals and 23 assists to also earn IHSSCA All-Sectional recognition.

Grace Pohl, Waterloo. A senior leader for the Bulldogs, Pohl finished with six goals and 16 assists to receive IHSSCA All-Sectional accolades.

Aubrey Thomas, Gibault. A solid junior season ended with Thomas receiving IHSSCA All-Sectional recognition after recording 13 goals and 19 assists.

Aubrey Heck, Waterloo. Another solid junior season came from Heck, who earned an all-conference nod for her defensive play. She also recorded five goals and nine assists.

SECOND TEAM

Megan Young, Waterloo. This junior provided an offensive spark for the Bulldogs, recording 14 goals and 15 assists for first team all-conference honors.

Ava Schmidt, Columbia. Yet another senior leader for the Eagles, Schmidt was a key part of the team’s defense. She earned an IHSSCA All-Sectional sportsmanship award.

Elena Oggero, Gibault. Also a senior, Oggero likewise earned an IHSSCA All-Sectional sportsmanship award after recording 10 goals and six assists.

Alaina Rains, Columbia. A freshman midfielder, Rains came up big when it mattered most during the postseason. She finished with 15 goals and seven assists on the season.

Taylor Thorsten, Waterloo. This senior received all-conference accolades for her work this spring on defense.

Sam Schmuke, Columbia. Another solid senior for the Eagles, Schmuke used her all-around athletic ability to excel on defense.

Lucy Leitschuh, Columbia. She provided a complementary scoring touch for the Eagles, finishing with 10 goals and 14 assists.

Makayla Gummersheimer, Waterloo. This sophomore goalkeeper earned an all-conference honorable mention after finishing with seven shutouts and a 1.27 goals against average.

Morgan Boyer, Waterloo. A freshman all-conference selection, Boyer recorded seven goals and 13 assists for the Bulldogs.

Madi Ross, Columbia. Yet another freshman on the list, Ross recorded seven goals and 12 assists for the Eagles.

Jordyn Keller, Waterloo. A freshman closes out the second team, as Keller received an all-conference honorable mention after recording seven goals and three assists.

SPECIAL MENTION

Jade Becker (Columbia), Ella Fromme (Columbia), Emily Rose (Columbia), Maggie Altes (Gibault), Megan Huebner (Waterloo), Paige Lindhorst (Waterloo), Payton Kelemetc (Gibault), Natalie Kelemetc (Gibault)