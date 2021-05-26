Girls soccer season wrapping up

Gibault’s Izzy Foutch kicks the ball during a recent home match against Columbia.

Only a couple of matches remain as local high school girls soccer teams try to add another win or two before season’s end.

On Tuesday, Waterloo (10-6-2) won 9-1 at home over Highland on senior night. Liv Colson led the way with two goals and an assist.

Waterloo also won 3-2 at Freeburg on Monday, coming back from a 2-1 halftime deficit. Sophie Colson scored twice for the Bulldogs.

On Thursday, Waterloo won 4-2 in overtime at Mascoutah. Megan O’Donnell scored two goals and Colson added a goal and two assists.

Payton Richter (10 goals, assist) and Sophie Colson (six goals, seven assists) lead Waterloo in scoring this spring.

Waterloo hosts Civic Memorial on Thursday to close out the season.

Columbia (9-6) won 4-1 over Breese Central on Tuesday. Maddie Mauch netted two goals.

The Eagles won 1-0 in penalty kicks at Belleville West last Wednesday.

Columbia concludes its 2021 campaign at home Thursday against Salem.

Maddie Mauch leads the Eagles in scoring with 11 goals and four assists.

Gibault (5-9-2) lost 4-0 at Marquette on Tuesday.

The Hawks lost 2-0 to Breese Central on Saturday despite 19 saves from senior goalkeeper Maddie Davis.

On Friday, the Hawks won 4-0 against Father McGivney. Reagan Herrmann scored two goals, with Brooke Biffar and Hannah Stearns notching the other scores.

On Thursday, Gibault tied Mater Dei, 0-0. Davis made 13 saves.

Biffar and Reece Ward both have five goals to lead the Hawks this season.