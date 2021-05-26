Henke playing in national tourney

Columbia’s Aryn Henke is hitting .441 as a freshman for the John A. Logan softball team competing this week in the NJCAA National Tournament.

Columbia High School graduate Aryn Henke is a member of the John A. Logan College softball squad that just clinched an NJCAA Region XXIV title to advance to the national tournament.

Logan (44-11) won 7-3 over Lakeland College to claim the regional title and opened the NJCAA National Tournament on Tuesday in Yuma, Ariz. against Grayson College in the double-elimination bracket. Logan lost Tuesday’s game, 6-0. Henke served as the team’s leadoff hitter and played centerfield. Logan plays Chipola on Wednesday.

Henke, a 5-foot-5 freshman who bats left-handed, has hit .441 with 12 home runs, 60 RBIs and 63 runs scored this season at Logan. She was selected to the All-Region XXIV Second Team.

The 2020 CHS grad missed her junior softball season with the Eagles due to injury and COVID restrictions kept her from playing as a senior. She hit .475 for the Eagles as a sophomore.

All games of the national tourney are broadcast on the NJCAA TV Network.