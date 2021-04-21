Local soccer talent on display in college





Pictured at right is Columbia High School graduate Rylee Iorio, who is a goalie at Union University. At left is Gibault grad Karson Huels, who plays for McKendree.

With the success in recent years of local high school soccer at the state level, it’s only natural that this talent trickles over to the college ranks.

Here’s a look at how former Monroe County prep soccer stars are faring at the next level.

In NCAA Division I, Waterloo High School graduate Sydney Stephens played in eight games at the University of Georgia. The freshman midfielder logged 168 minutes and recorded two shots for Georgia’s women’s soccer team, which is 5-7-3.

Another DI player is Columbia’s Morgan Glaenzer, a senior defender at the University of Tennessee-Martin. She played in three games this season, logging 22 minutes.

Another former Columbia standout, Kennedy Jones, has played in just one game at Southeast Missouri State University.

The Columbia soccer success in DI continues with Haley Glover, a freshman forward at Illinois State. In 12 games, she has an assist and 15 total shots.

Gibault grad Connor Olson, a 6-foot-3 freshman goalkeeper, has not seen action on the Belmont University men’s soccer team.

In NCAA Division II, several locals are kicking strong.

Columbia’s Madelyne Juenger is wrapping up her college career at the University of Southern Indiana. An all-conference defender, Juenger has a goal and two assists in 14 games this season for USI, which is 10-3-1.

Gibault’s Karson Huels plays for the McKendree University men’s soccer team. He started all 14 games, and his only goal of the season was a 1-0 game-winner against UMSL on April 9.

Columbia’s Reagan Mauch plays on the McKendree women’s soccer team, which is 11-2-1. The freshman midfielder has one goal on 13 shots in 14 games played.

Gibault’s Logan Doerr plays for the Lindenwood University men’s soccer squad. In 14 games (five starts), the sophomore midfielder has taken four shots.

Waterloo’s Karleigh Daniels, a freshman forward, plays for the Lindenwood women’s soccer team. She has six shots in 14 games (two starts).

Another former Columbia standout, Rylee Iorio, is a sophomore goalkeeper at Union University in Tennessee. In five games, she has made 37 saves.

Her former Eagles teammate, Sophia Bonaldi, is a sophomore midfielder at Quincy University. She has taken nine shots in 14 games.

Another former Gibault great, Adam Stearns, is a sophomore defender at Dominican University. In three games, Stearns has taken two shots.

At Missouri S&T, former Columbia goalie Alec Venhaus is on the roster but has not logged any action.

In NCAA Division III, Waterloo’s Hayden Reese is enjoying a fine freshman season at Blackburn College. He leads the team in scoring with four goals and four assists in nine games, recording 31 total shots.

His former Bulldogs teammate, Justin Kohler, has three goals on 16 shots in 11 games played at Webster University, which is 9-1-1 this season.

At the NAIA level, former Waterloo goalie Bailey Bosler is playing at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis.

Gibault grad Carlos Simoni is a freshman midfielder at Williams Baptist University in Arkansas. He has recorded one shot in six games played.

At the junior college level, there are multiple locals playing soccer at Southwestern Illinois College.

For SWIC’s men’s team, Columbia’s Micah Peters and Collin O’Bryan are on the roster. Peters has one shot in five games and O’Bryan has played in one game. Gibault’s Gavin Kohnz has played in five games.

For SWIC’s women’s team, Gibault’s Halle Haudrich is on the roster as a freshman defender but has not yet seen action.