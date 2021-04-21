Volleyball rivalry goes pink for a night

Gibault and Waterloo are bitter cross-town rivals in athletics, but once every volleyball season the two teams join together to raise funds in the fight against breast cancer.

Dressed in pink-themed uniforms in support of the cause, the Hawks hosted the Bulldogs for the annual “Dig Pink” volleyball match Thursday night.

It was also Gibault’s final match in what has been an amazing season.

After Waterloo won the first set 25-19, the Hawks kicked into gear and won the second and third sets by that exact count.

Abby Grohmann had 11 kills and Ande Grohmann had 10 kills and eight points for Gibault, which finished its season at 16-2. Molly Penberthy added four blocks.

While there will be no postseason due to COVID restrictions, the Hawks can take pride in a No. 1 ranking for Class A in Illinois by Maxpreps.com.

Last Wednesday, Gibault won 25-8, 25-18 at Wood River. Ryley Lehmann and Ella Range had 10 points each.

Waterloo (3-6) defeated Civic Memorial last Tuesday, 25-8, 26-24. The Bulldogs hosted Mascoutah on Tuesday and close out their season Thursday at Triad.

Columbia (11-4) is ending its season on a roll. The Eagles have won five straight entering Tuesday’s match against Freeburg.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles won 25-22, 25-18 over Salem. Olivia Peterson had six kills and five blocks.

Last Wednesday, Columbia won 25-21, 25-16 against Red Bud. Kate Toenjes has 19 assists.

On Thursday, Columbia won 22-25, 25-12, 25-16 against Wesclin. Peterson had 10 kills and Maci Browne had 13 points.On Monday, Columbia picked up a 25-19, 25-16 against Civic Memorial. Peterson continued her sizzling season with 11 kills. Toenjes had 21 assists.

Likewise, Valmeyer (10-4) is also finishing strong with a mix of youth and experience.

On Friday, the Pirates won 25-16, 25-18 at Marissa. They were led by seniors Tinleigh Jakimauskas (nine kills) and Brooke Maus (seven digs).

“Tinleigh is a very smart player and sees the hole on the opponent’s side and puts the ball in for a point,” Valmeyer head coach Karla Bivins said. “She is also a good blocker and can stop the attack at the net. Brooke is consistent in the back row and does a great job on defense.”

Monday night, Valmeyer downed Dupo, 25-7, 25-10. Two freshmen led the team on this night. Kierstin Miller had 15 points (five aces) and 14 assists. Brooke Miller had six kills and eight points.

Valmeyer concludes its season with senior night at home this Thursday.