Girls soccer season underway

Pictured, Columbia’s Alison Carr (right) fights a Rochester player for the ball during Saturday’s match. See more photos at republictimes.mycapture.com.

The high school girls soccer season resumed last week after a nearly two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic.

While only a few players remain from its 2019 Class A state title squad, Columbia still keeps high expectations. The Eagles opened the season strong, downing Rochester at home on Saturday, 3-0.

Senior leaders Alison Carr and Mary Gasaway scored for the Eagles, as did Maddie Mauch.

On Monday, Columbia suffered a 4-1 loss to a tough Althoff squad. Alexa Hildebrand notched the goal for the Eagles, who host Granite City on Thursday and play at Freeburg on Friday.

Waterloo also aims high every year due to a winning tradition. The Bulldogs are 1-1-1 following recent action.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo opened the season with a 2-2 tie against Breese Central. Sarah Crump and senior leader Natalie Gum both scored for the Bulldogs.

In addition to Gum, senior leaders for the ‘Dogs are Jaycee Cotton and Breeyn Garrett. Another key returning player is Payton Richter, who led the team in scoring two years ago as a freshman with 27 goals and 10 assists.

Waterloo hosts Jerseyville on Wednesday and plays at Triad Thursday.

Gibault opened its season with a 1-1 tie at Roxana on Friday. On Saturday, the Hawks lost 2-0 to Mascoutah.

Senior leaders for Gibault are Maddie Davis, Brooke Biffar, Hannah Stearns, Mel Reuter and Reagan Herrmann.

The Hawks host Metro East Lutheran this Saturday.