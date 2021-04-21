Softball season in swing

Columbia’s Ava Khoury is a leader at the plate and in the pitching circle for the Eagles this spring.

The Columbia and Waterloo softball squads were busy kicking off their 2021 campaigns last week, eager to make up for lost time due to the COVID pandemic.

Columbia is off to a 3-1 start, including winning the Mascoutah Wooden Bat Round Robin Classic on Saturday.

The Eagles won 6-3 over Red Bud and 7-3 over Mascoutah in the tourney. Ava Khoury pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and Julia Foster had two hits in the victory over Red Bud. Foster pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and added three hits against Mascoutah.

On Monday, Columbia won 8-2 at home over Belleville West. Khoury went 4-for-4 with a home run and earned the pitching victory. Kelsie Ohlendorf added two doubles and three RBIs.

Columbia hosts O’Fallon on Wednesday and plays at Triad on Friday before traveling to Gibault for the Hawks’ season opener on Monday.

Waterloo is 2-3 on the young season.

The Bulldogs opened the season with a bang, winning 17-0 at Roxana. Jane Kaniecki, Izzy Wahn and Taylor Wilson each had three hits in the game.

On Saturday, Waterloo split a doubleheader at Marquette.

In the 5-0 win, Ashley Steinhardt pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts and Tessa Stokes went 2-for-2 with three RBIs. In the 4-3 loss, Wilson had two doubles.

On Monday, Waterloo lost both games of a doubleheader at Belleville East, 7-3 and 5-2.

Kaniecki had four hits on the day. Stokes and Wilson each had two hits on the day.

Waterloo hosts Collinsville on Wednesday, plays at Alton Thursday and plays a Saturday doubleheader at O’Fallon.

Valmeyer opens its season Tuesday at New Athens.

Dupo opens its season Monday at home against Lebanon.