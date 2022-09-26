Linda K. Crockett | Obituary

Linda K. Crockett (nee Pinion), 75, of Millstadt, formerly of Cahokia, born on Nov. 21, 1946, in Paragould, Ark., died Sept. 23, 2022, at Belleville Memorial Hospital.

Linda was the co-owner of Bert’s Chuck Wagon 1970-1988 and Crockett’s Car Washes. She loved playing golf, cards, traveling and gambling, but most of all spending time with her family.

Surviving are her loving husband of 61 years Michael P. Crockett Sr., whom she married on Nov. 5, 1960. Her children Mike (Sheila) Crockett Jr. of Millstadt, Keith (Loreen) Crockett of Millstadt; sisters Freeda Jackson of Millstadt and Peggy Pierce of Millstadt; brother Jim (Brenda Clark) Pinion of Smithton; grandchildren Nicole (Ryan) Nordike of Millstadt, Derek (Chelsea) Crockett of Millstadt and Madison Crockett of Cahokia; great-grandchildren Landon, Olivia, Emmy and Hadley. Linda was a dear aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Lodean (nee Anderson) Pinion and brothers-in-law Bill Jackson, Joe Toppins and Larry Pierce.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Greg Crayne officiating.

Private cremation will follow.

Memorials may be made to the Ron Roberts Foundation.