Lillian M. Vogt | Obituary

Lillian M. Vogt, 85, died Sept. 26, 2022, after battling Alzheimer’s for several years. Lillian was born on April 21, 1937, to Nelson and Viola (nee Gummershiemer) Bequette on a farm near Columbia.

She was raised in Columbia where she went to Immaculate Conception School and St. Theresa’s Academy in East St. Louis. She met her late husband, Carl Vogt, in 1955 and they enjoyed 65 years together.

Even though Lillian had six biological children she was known to many as mom, mother, sweet mama, Lilly Mae, Aunt Lil, Grandma Lil, Mrs. Vogt, mama Vogt, cleaning lady, bus driver lady, room mother, and swim team mom. She wasn’t just a mom to her children but anyone who came through the doors of her home were welcomed with a big smile, good meal, warm cookies, a bucket of potato chips and great conversation. Lillian loved to garden, bake, play cards, go out dancing with her husband, travel and have a good time. Her laugh was so infectious and her smile remarkable. She had the best laugh!

Lilian was never afraid to be a mother — to put her foot down, to teach right from wrong, to make sure her children did their best. Lillian always let her children know they had a mama who cared about them, who believed in them, and was there for them no matter what.

Lillian was an active member of St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tipton where she volunteered and was active in her faith. She loved helping people whether it was volunteering her time, helping her neighbors, helping her kids or grandkids learn how to cook, bake, pull weeds in her garden and enjoy nature.

Lillian is survived by her children Jeff (Denise) Vogt, Mark (Christine) Vogt, Paul (Connie) Vogt, Kurt Vogt, Julie (Sean) Goulding, and Mary (Jim) Shields; grandchildren Joel (Michelle) Vogt, Emily (Birton) Cowden, Jon (Amber) Wolf, Erika (John) Barbee, Jenna Vogt, Evan (Kirby) Vogt, Sarah (Dan) Powell, Melissa (Alex) Wolfe, Kaitlyn (Brandon) Hinson, Megan Vogt (Colin), Peter Vogt, Alyssa (Cody) King, Avery Vogt, Isabella Goulding, Jade Goulding, Joely Goulding, Zachary Shields, Logan Shields, Lauren Shields; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Ann Valleroy; and brother Ronald Bequette.

Besides her parents and husband, she is proceeded in death by siblings: Gerald Bequette, Donald Bequette, Glen Bequette, Anetha Birkner, Veranna “Toots” Johnson, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, and many friends.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 29 and 9-9:45 a.m. Sept. 30 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 30 at St. Patrick Church in Tipton with Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Monroe County House of Neighborly Service; or Alzheimer’s Foundation.