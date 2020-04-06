Lela I. Arras | Obituary

Lela I. Arras, 91, of Columbia, died April 6, 2020, at Integrity Health Care of Columbia. She was born March 8, 1929, in Harrisonville, daughter of the late Walter F. and Amanda (nee Mueller)Pieper. She was married to the late Warren A. Arras. They were married Oct. 15, 1949, in Valmeyer. He died Aug. 18, 2012.

Lela was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia. Lela had worked for the Columbia School District as a cafeteria cook and manager for almost 40 years. She loved her work there, being around the children and teachers, and retired at the young age of 74. She touched many lives with her kind heart and friendly smile. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and neighbor.

Surviving are two sons, Gordon (Alice) Arras of Columbia, Aaron (Yvonne) Arras of Columbia; daughter Lori (Kevin) Vogt of Columbia; grandchildren Crystal (Troy) Peppers, Heather (Josh) Ballou, Tina (Bob) Young, Patricia (Chris) Fassel, Colin (Jennifer) Vogt and Kyle Vogt; great-grandchildren, Mickey, Christine, Kaitlyn, and Mason Wallace, Ava Peppers, Olivia Ballou, Katherine Pierson, Ireland Fassel and Hanks and Calvin Vogt; sister-in-law, Bernadette Pieper, along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her son Chris Arras; daughter, Linda Arras; sisters Alice (Bill) Lueking, Dorothy (Kermit) Hoffman and Selma Pieper; brothers, Fred (Lillian) Pieper and Walter Pieper.

All services will be private.

Interment will follow in the Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul United Church of Christ, 127 N. St. Paul, Columbia.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.