Lawsuit filed in fatal train, tractor crash

Pictured is the aftermath of the June 14, 2019 crash that resulted in the death of 2014 Waterloo High School graduate Jonah Matthews.

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed recently in St. Clair County by the family of a young Waterloo farmer who died when he was struck by a train while driving a tractor near Fults in June 2019.

According to the Belleville News-Democrat, attorneys for David Matthews, father of the late Jonah Matthews, allege safety issues related to the railroad crossing and farm practices and seeks damages in excess of $50,000 for each of five counts.

The crash occurred the evening of June 14, 2019 in the area of Fults Road and Bluff Road. Jonah was helping Glendell H. Farms replant corn that evening when he drove a tractor across an unmarked railroad crossing. One train had finished going north, but he apparently did not see another train traveling south at the double-track crossing.

Jonah Matthews

Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill pronounced the 23-year-old former Waterloo FFA standout deceased at the scene.

The lawsuit claims negligence against Union Pacific in that it failed to install lights or arms at that crossing, failed to clear overgrown vegetation near the crossing for optimal viewing, failed to maintain the private road at the crossing to improve line of sight, failed to maintain the crossing in a reasonable safe manner and failed to operate its train at a safe speed as it approached the crossing.

Glendell H. Farms is named as a co-defendant in the suit, with an allegation that it failed to provide a “reasonably safe work environment.”

The Matthews family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and support from the community in the days following their son’s death.

Read more on this lawsuit, including attempts for comment from all parties involved, in the March 10 issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.