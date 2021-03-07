WPD arrests 2 following Walmart theft

The Waterloo Police Department arrested two men from out of the area following an incident at Walmart about 8 p.m. Saturday.

One man exited Walmart with items stolen from the store, with an older silver minivan driven by another man attempting to meet up with him at Mobil On the Run, located nearby at 1000 N. Illinois Route 3.

Waterloo police quickly caught up with both men in the gas station parking lot.

Kendrick Rosedale, 43, of Cahokia, was arrested for retail theft. Charles Haney, 50, of Wood Driver, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, police said.