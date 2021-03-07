Pursuit ends in stolen vehicle arrest

A man was arrested early Sunday afternoon for possession of a stolen vehicle and multiple warrants after leading local police on a pursuit that began in Waterloo and ended in Columbia.

The incident began on Route 3 southbound at Hanover Road at about 1 p.m. with a report of an erratic driver. The vehicle continued south and Waterloo police located it near Mobil On the Run, 1000 N. Illinois Route 3. The registration on the vehicle returned to a 2017 Ford Explorer that had recently been reported stolen.

Waterloo police initiated a pursuit that continued south but then went north as the vehicle took the roundabout on Route 156. The pursuit was continued by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department north on Route 3. Columbia police assisted in the incident, with stop sticks placed on Route 3 at Carl Street. At least one tire on the suspect vehicle was punctured as a result of the stop sticks.

One witness said her vehicle was almost struck by the fleeing suspect vehicle near Columbia Dairy Queen. She estimated the vehicle was traveling above 100 miles per hour.

The vehicle was ultimately stopped in the area of Quarry Road at Route 3 in Columbia, with one person taken into custody. The driver was wanted on a warrant out of St. Charles, Mo., in connection with a stolen vehicle.

