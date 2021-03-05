Friday crash in Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded about 11:55 a.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Market and Front streets near the Amoco gas station in Waterloo.

A black Jeep struck an maroon Honda sedan in the driver-side door.

Initial reports indicated that extrication was required to remove an occupant of the Honda. There was road blockage as a result of the crash. Responding agencies were the Waterloo police and fire departments and Monroe County EMS.

