Large warehouse fire in Sauget

Pictured is the large warehouse fire at 1401 Mississippi Avenue in Sauget. (photo courtesy of St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency)

Several fire departments battled a large commercial warehouse fire at 1401 Mississippi Avenue in Sauget on Thursday afternoon.

A large plume of black smoke could be seen by motorists to the south of the blaze in Monroe County.

Among the departments assisting Sauget at the scene of the blaze include East St. Louis, Prairie du Pont, Columbia, Cahokia, Camp Jackson, Fairmount City, Hollywood Heights, St. Louis, Villa Hills, State Park and the Madison County Tanker Task Force. The Columbia Fire Department sent its ladder truck to assist in extinguishing the flames.

The Waterloo and Millstadt fire departments were also requested shortly after 3:45 p.m. to respond with tanker trucks.

St. Clair County Special Emergency Services also responded to the scene. The fire originated in one of the buildings of an 18-unit warehouse complex.

The Valmeyer Fire Department stood by at Columbia’s engine house.

At 5 p.m., the Hecker, Maeystown, New Athens, Smithton and Freeburg fire departments were requested for use of their tankers at the scene.

For a video from the scene, click here.