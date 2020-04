The Dupo Fire Department received assistance from the Cahokia, Columbia and Prairie du Pont fire departments in responding to a fire in the 2000 block of South Main Street in Dupo about 2:50 a.m. Thursday.

Heavy flames were showing on a boat at the residence upon firefighter arrival and a power pole was also on fire. Ameren was requested to respond to the scene.

The fire is believed to have started from a bonfire that got out of control.