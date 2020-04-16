Knobloch to join county board

Dennis Knobloch

A familiar face is set for a return to Monroe County government.

During its meeting of the elected precinct committee on Wednesday night, the Monroe County Republican Central Committee recommended to Monroe County Board Chairman Bob Elmore that Dennis Knobloch of Valmeyer be appointed to fill the vacated county commissioner seat due to the recent passing of Ron Schultheis.

The appointment has been placed on the agenda for the April 20 county board meeting. If the appointment passes, Knobloch will be sworn in and take office at that meeting.

Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean said that pursuant to Section 25-11 of the election code, the unexpired term will be placed on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. The winner will go on serve out the remaining four years of Schultheis’ initial six-year term. Schultheis, who was elected in 2018, died March 30 at the age of 68 from complications of myelodysplastic syndrome.

The Democrats could choose to run a candidate for this county board seat in the November election, McLean said.

Knobloch, a Republican, retired as county clerk in 2018 following 21 years of service.

After leading Valmeyer through the process of relocating and rebuilding after the Flood of 1993 as its mayor and village administrator, Knobloch was appointed county clerk in December 1997 and won elections in 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014.

“If I do step into that position on Monday, I am gratified by the support shown in me by the Monroe County Republican Central Committee,” Knobloch said Thursday. “I am humbled to be stepping in to take the place of someone who had a tremendous love and devotion for Monroe County but really never had the chance to live out his dream as a Monroe County public servant. As county clerk, I sat through a lot of Monroe County Board meetings and interacted with many great county commissioners. I hope to follow in the shoes of those county board members and work to keep Monroe County a great place to live, work and raise a family.”