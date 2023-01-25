Landgraf back for CHS spikers

Columbia High School announced last week that Kelly Landgraf will return as head coach of the varsity volleyball squad in 2023.

Landgraf’s last season with the Eagles was in 2016, when her team posted a record of 36-1.

A math teacher in the Columbia school district, Landgraf returns as head volleyball coach with an overall record of 376-114 and 11 regional titles, four sectional championships and a second place state finish in 2005.

The Eagles went 21-13 this past season under head coach Elysia Sepich.