Girls hoops season winding down

With just a handful of regular season games left on the schedule, the local high school girls basketball teams are trending in different directions ahead of regional play.

Columbia (16-8) is on an upward trajectory, having won four of five recent games.

On Thursday, the Eagles won 74-16 at home over Dupo. Columbia closed out the second half on a 22-0 run.

Karsen Jany, Ava Langhans and Sam Schmuke all scored 16 points to pace the Eagles offense. Jany is averaging 17.5 points per game this season – including 77.6 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Eagles hosted rival Waterloo on Tuesday night, falling 47-45 in a hard-fought contest. Columbia led 25-22 at halftime and built up a nine-point advantage midway through the third quarter before the Bulldogs stormed back late. Jordan Holten led the Eagles with 14 points.

Columbia hosts Salem on Thursday and plays Monday at Freeburg.

Waterloo (15-9) entered Tuesday’s showdown at Columbia having lost three of four recent games. Leading the Bulldogs in the rivalry win were seniors Norah Gum (17 points, 16 rebounds) and Sam Lindhorst (11 points, seven assists).

On Monday, the Bulldogs lost 65-57 at home to East St. Louis. Waterloo trailed 22-8 after the first quarter.

Gum scored 35 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead the Bulldogs, who were outrebounded 36-27 on the night. Gum is averaging 20 points and nine rebounds per game this season.

Waterloo closed out Highland tournament play last Wednesday with a 56-44 loss to Collinsville.

Lindhorst scored 18 points for the Bulldogs, who play Friday night at Mascoutah.

Gibault (13-7) lost 65-38 to Althoff on Thursday. The Hawks play Thursday at Bunker Hill.

Valmeyer (5-13) dropped a 57-41 contest to Red Bud on Monday despite leading 15-14 after the first quarter.

Brooke Miller and Avery Proffer each scored 12 points to pace the Pirates, who host Marissa on Thursday.

Miller leads Valmeyer in scoring this season at 14.7 points per game.

Dupo (9-10) hosts Lebanon on Thursday, hosts Steeleville on Monday and hosts Maryville Christian this coming Tuesday.

The Tigers are 2-6 over their past eight games.