Eagles fly to third tourney title

Pictured is the Columbia High School basketball team after winning the Okawville tournament on Saturday.

The Columbia High School boys basketball squad won its third tournament of the season with a 59-48 victory over Wesclin in the championship game of this year’s Okawville Invitational Tournament on Saturday.

The Eagles (21-2) have now won 13 straight games.

Columbia pulled away late on Saturday, outscoring Wesclin 23-15 in the fourth quarter. Jack Steckler, a senior, led the Eagles with 18 points. He was named to the all-tournament team along with teammates Dylan Murphy and Sam Donald.

On Friday, Columbia advanced to the tourney final by virtue of a 65-48 victory over Marquette. Steckler and Murphy each poured in 17 points and Donald (16 points, nine rebounds, eight assists) nearly had a triple-double.

Columbia hosts rival Waterloo on Tuesday night.

Gibault (19-4) had its eyes on making the Okawville tourney final as well, but dropped a 71-60 contest to Wesclin in the semifinals on Friday. The Hawks trailed 19-10 after the first quarter and just could not make up the difference.

Gavin Kesler led Gibault with 19 points.

On Saturday, Gibault downed Marquette for the second time this season – this time in overtime. The Hawks won 60-50 for third place. Kesler, who made the all-tourney team, again led the way with 22 points and eight rebounds. Kaden Augustine added 18 points.

At the Sparta Mid-Winter Classic, Waterloo (6-16) ended with two losses.

The Bulldogs dropped a 51-48 contest to Red Bud on Friday, followed by a 69-45 loss to Lovejoy on Saturday.

Waterloo plays Tuesday at Columbia.

Valmeyer (4-13) fell at home on Friday to rival New Athens, 66-55. The Pirates fell flat late, outscored 18-4 by New Athens in the fourth quarter.

Harry Miller scored 22 points to lead Valmeyer.