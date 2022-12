Kim Allen Eckrich, 66, of Waterloo, born Nov. 5, 1956, in St. Louis, died Nov. 30, 2022 in Waterloo.

He is survived by his wife Donna (Reece) Eckrich, children Scott Eckrich and Kristen (Mark) Schaefer, grandchildren Kyla and Kolby Schaefer; two brothers; and one sister.

In following Kim’s wishes no services will be held.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.