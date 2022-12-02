Beverly L. Heller | Obituary

Beverly L. Heller, 70, of Columbia, born on Jan. 14, 1952, in Morganfield, Ky., died Nov. 29, 2022, in St. Louis.

Beverly, the second oldest of six children, spent her early years on the family farm in Kentucky. She graduated Union County High School of Morganfield, Ky., in 1970. She attended two years at Western Kentucky University of Bowling Green following high school.

After studies at Western Kentucky, she later worked at Alcoa Aluminum Company where she met her husband Michael. They were married Nov. 11, 1979, in Lake Tahoe, Nev. They had three sons from their union, Eric, Andy and Alex. She moved around the country with her family until she made her home in Columbia.

As she actively raised her sons, she was involved in the community volunteering for elections, census and Immaculate Conception Church. She worked as church secretary at the Parish followed by her employment with the Columbia Police Department where she worked many years as an administrator for the Chief of Police before retirement.

Beverly treasured her roots of a large farm family and looked forward to family gatherings and reunions throughout her entire life. She greatly appreciated the relationships of her siblings, nieces and nephews in this realm. She loved cooking, gardening and canning. Instilling those skills to her sons. A major part of her life was about her children and their friends driving and supporting their sporting/school events. She was caring to all and many called her Mom.

She is survived by mother Jean Hancock; husband, Michael Heller; siblings Teresa French (Pat), Stephen Hancock (Jeannie), Gary Hancock (Kathy) and Henry Hancock (Kathy); sons Eric, Andy and Alex; and 14 nieces and nephews.

Beverly was preceded in death by her father Bernard and infant brother Robert Eugene.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Braun Funeral Home with a short memorial service to follow.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at Immaculate Conception Church, Columbia, Rev. Steve Thoma will officiate.

A bereavement dinner will follow at the church.

Memorial contributions in Beverly’s honor may be made to Western Egyptian Food Pantry (Meals on Wheels).