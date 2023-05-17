Kempen-Briley | Engagement

Kayla Kempen of Valmeyer and Matthew Briley of Hecker have announced their marriage engagement. The bride-elect is the daughter of Angela Randazzo of Valmeyer and Eddie Kempen of Red Bud. She is a 2020 graduate of Valmeyer High School and is currently employed with Designs Unlimited. The bridegroom is the son of Guy and Kelly Briley of Hecker. He is a 2020 graduate of Waterloo High School and is currently employed with Rural King. The couple is planning a Sept. 16, 2023, wedding.

