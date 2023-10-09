Kelly K. McGee | Obituary

Republic-Times- October 9, 2023

Kelly Kathleen McGee, 38, of Waterloo, died Oct. 2, 2023. 

She was born in Bryn Mawr, Pa., and graduated from Patrick Henry High School, San Diego, Calif.

Kelly was the Founder and former owner of Red Dawn Knives.

The family thanks all her friends and family for their support.

She is survived by brother Chris McGee and parents Jane and Doug Fog.

A celebration of life is being planned for November.

Donations in Kelly’s name to Mercy Hospital South – de Greeff Hospice House.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Paul O. Huch | Obituary

October 9, 2023

Norbert F. Eschmann | Obituary

October 6, 2023

Gail L. Dixon | Obituary

October 4, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19