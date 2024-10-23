Junior high runners solid at state

Pictured are the Waterloo Junior High School girls and boys cross country teams at the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association state meet in DuQuoin. The girls team placed second and the boys team placed third.

Local junior girls and boys cross country runners fared well at the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association state meets in DuQuoin on Saturday.

Lydia Huffman won her second straight state title to lead the WJHS girls to a second place team Class L finish behind Murphysboro. Huffman finished with a time of 11 minutes, which was 29 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Other top runners for the WJHS girls included Leighton Feltmeyer in 10th place at 12:01.5, Alayna Mazdra in 36th place at 12:42.3 and Samantha Ebeler in 37th place at 12:42.9.

The WJHS boys placed third as a team behind Marion and Herrin.

The top runners for the WJHS boys were Adam Gilbert in ninth place at 10:50.9 and Cannon Hensiek in 19th place at 11:07.5.

In the SIJHSAA Class S state meet, the Immaculate Conception School girls placed sixth as a team behind a 13th place run from Faith Jansen (12:06.3). Maria Holdener placed 20th with a time of 12:18.8.

Also in the Class S girls race, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School runner Addie Riebeling placed 26th at 12:26.4.

In the Class S boys race, ICS runner Owen Keefe placed fourth with a time of 10:24.8. ICS runner Kelton Hines placed 14th with a time of 10:53.2.

Picturedis the Immaculate Conception School girls cross country squad at state. The girls team placed sixth.