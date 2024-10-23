Zavorka makes state 

Kamryn Zavorka

Waterloo High School senior Kamryn Zavorka advanced out of the Class 1A Triad Sectional this past weekend to qualify for the IHSA Girls Tennis State Finals.

Zavorka has excelled at No. 1 singles for Waterloo this season, posting an overall record of 16-8.

To qualify for state, Zavorka won in two decisive sets over competitors from Althoff and Father McGivney at the sectional. She eventually placed fourth overall after falling to the sectional champion and then a three-time state qualifier.

“(She’s) played extremely well this season,” Waterloo head coach Brett Ivers said.

The state tennis tournament takes place this weekend at Hersey High School near Chicago.