Postseason play for soccer squads

Pictured is Gibault soccer player John Bollone during Saturday’s overtime win over Wesclin in the regional semifinal.

In local high school boys soccer action, Gibault (9-12) pulled off a thrilling 2-1 victory in overtime over Wesclin on Saturday to advance to Tuesday’s Class 1A regional final at Oerter Park.

Michael Wessel and Ryan Biffar scored for the Hawks, who hosted Mater Dei on Tuesday. Gibault lost 6-0 to end its season. See photos from Tuesday’s match by clicking here.

Gibault advanced to the regional semifinal by virtue of a 7-0 victory over Valmeyer last Wednesday. Wessel scored four goals and recorded an assist.

Columbia (20-3-1) had no trouble in its opening Class 1A Marquette Regional match, winning 9-0 over Piasa Southwestern on Friday.

Liam Bivins scored five goals and contributed an assist for the Eagles, who will play in the regional final on Wednesday against Marquette for a berth in Saturday’s Murphysboro Sectional.

Waterloo (10-8-2) closed out its regular season with a 3-0 win over Highland on Thursday, getting goals from Trey Breitsenstein, Ty Kinzinger and Korbin Meister.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo dropped a 3-1 match to Mascoutah. Joao Pulache scored for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs host a Class 2A regional and faced Mt. Vernon on Tuesday. The result was a 7-0 victory for Waterloo, which will now host Freeburg in the regional final at 6 p.m. Friday.