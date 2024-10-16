Big wins for Bulldogs, Eagles

Pictured, the Waterloo football team takes the field prior to a recent home game. The Bulldogs are 6-1 on the season under longtime head coach Dan Rose.

In local high school football action, Waterloo and Columbia again posted impressive wins Friday night.

Waterloo (6-1) won 41-0 at Civic Memorial. Bulldogs quarterback Conrad Lindhorst threw for 154 yards and three touchdowns, with running back Derez Sayles adding a pair of TD runs.

Speedy wide receiver Chris Pete caught a 71-yard TD pass from Lindhorst in the game’s first minute. That was followed by a Lindhorst TD pass of 10 yards to tall receiving target Alex Stell at 3:22 of the opening frame.

Not to be outdone, junior running back Sayles ripped off a 62-yard TD run in the final minute of the first quarter.

The second quarter was much like the first.

Lindhorst threw a 31-yard TD strike to Patrick O’Donnell with 8:18 remaining before halftime. Sayles added an 11-yard TD run just a few minutes later.

Then it was Justin Manning’s turn. His 53-yard TD run closed out the scoring on the night at 41-0 late in the second quarter.

Sayles finished with 96 yards on the ground in addition to 29 yards receiving. He’s up to 698 rushing yards and 52 receiving yards on the season with 13 TDs.

Up next for the playoff-bound Bulldogs is a home contest against Mascoutah (3-4) this Friday night.

Columbia (5-2) won 38-8 at home over Salem in its homecoming game.

Jase Nelson ran for three TDs and racked up more than 200 total yards of offense. Logan Hicks rushed for 130 yards and a TD in addition to 53 yards receiving.

Nelson got the scoring started for the Eagles with his 10-yard TD run at 6:08 of the first quarter.

Following a Keegan Thompson field goal, Cameron Janik scored on a five-yard run with 6:32 remaining in the first half.

It was 17-0 in favor of Columbia at halftime.

Nelson scored on a three-yard run at 3:16 of the third quarter, which was answered quickly by a 74-yard TD pass from Salem.

Hicks was quick to return the favor, though, scoring on a 56-yard run at 1:31 of the third quarter.

Nelson added an eight-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter.

Nelson now has 643 yards rushing and 234 yards receiving this season with eight total TDs.

In addition to going 10-for-13 passing for 109 yards and rushing for 44 yards, Columbia quarterback Mason Voegele snagged two interceptions on defense.

Columbia’s defense was led Friday night by Hudson Bryant (seven tackles, three assists) and Hicks (six tackles, four assists).

The Eagles face a tough opponent this Friday, that being undefeated and state-ranked Breese Central on the road.

Dupo (4-3) lost Friday night to Chester, 48-14.

Tigers quarterback Deegan Prater finished with 10-for-21 passing for 200 yards with one TD pass and two interceptions.

He also rushed for 74 yards.

Dupo hopes to get its fifth win of the season – and thus become playoff eligible – as it travels Friday to Sparta (0-7).